Reynolds rushed 10 times for 38 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for 10 yards during the Lions' 34-7 preseason loss to the Chargers in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

The veteran back got his preseason off to a strong start by leading the way for the Lions in rushing yards while also recording a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Reynolds continues to profile as an ideal No. 3/No. 4 back that sees very modest opportunity whenever both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are healthy, but that is well-versed in the offense and can contribute as both runner and receiver.