Reynolds didn't record a touch in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers.

The 29-year-old from Kutztown was limited to special-teams work in the Lions' regular-season opener, logging 11 snaps in that phase and none on offense. He appears firmly behind both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit's backfield, so he likely won't see much, if any, meaningful offensive work barring an injury. Reynolds is projected to play a similar role in the Lions' Week 2 contest against the Bears.