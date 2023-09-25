Reynolds rushed four times for 13 yards during Sunday's 20-6 win over Atlanta.

Reynolds ended up seeing 30 percent of the offensive snaps in the absence of David Montgomery (thigh) while Jahmyr Gibbs shouldered most of the rushing load. However, Detroit ended up working a third running back into the mix as well, with Zonovan Knight logging just as many rushing yards as Reynolds on one less carry and 13 fewer snaps. As it looks like Reynolds will not be a direct replacement for Montgomery, Reynolds will be hard to trust even if Montgomery continues to miss time.