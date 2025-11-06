default-cbs-image
Reynolds (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Reynolds has recorded back-to-back limited practices after missing Week 9 with a hamstring injury. With another positive injury designation Friday, the 29-year-old running back could be on track to return in Week 10. Should he return, he would likely contribute mostly to special teams, as he has spent most of the season behind running back duo Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

