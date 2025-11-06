Lions' Craig Reynolds: Logs limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reynolds (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Reynolds has recorded back-to-back limited practices after missing Week 9 with a hamstring injury. With another positive injury designation Friday, the 29-year-old running back could be on track to return in Week 10. Should he return, he would likely contribute mostly to special teams, as he has spent most of the season behind running back duo Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
More News
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Out for Week 9•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Unable to practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Estimated as DNP on Wednesday•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Still dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Healthy scratch Week 3•