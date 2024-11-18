Reynolds rushed the ball twice for 21 yards in Sunday's 52-6 win over the Jaguars.
Reynolds entered the game in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand for Detroit, toting the rock for the first time since Week 8. The running back remains a far-off No. 3 option behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, possessing little-to-no fantasy value.
