Reynolds did not log any offensive snaps during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Eagles.
Reynolds is clearly the third option at running back behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Barring injuries, he doesn't figure to see much, if any, playing time most weeks.
