Reynolds (hamstring/toe) was limited at Thursday's practice.

The Lions held out Reynolds from Wednesday's walkthrough due to hamstring and toe injuries, but he joined rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) as a limited participant one day later. With David Montgomery (ribs) seemingly trending toward inactive status this weekend after failing to practice Wednesday or Thursday, Gibbs and Reynolds may have the best chances to suit up Sunday in Baltimore. Ultimately, the listings of all three running backs on Friday's practice report will be telling for the Lions' backfield situation for that contest.