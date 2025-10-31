Lions' Craig Reynolds: Out for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reynolds (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Reynolds carries zero fantasy value and has mainly been glued to special teams this season behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
