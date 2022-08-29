Reynolds rushed six times for 31 yards while catching two of three targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Steelers.

Considering Reynolds was the presumptive favorite for the No. 3 role at running back for most of the preseason, it was surprising to see him playing into the fourth quarter on both offense and special teams Sunday. Meanwhile, Justin Jackson totaled 83 yards on 10 touches and may be a making a claim for his job. While it's possible that both players make the roster, there's no certainty that Detroit will keep five running backs on the roster given that Godwin Igwebuike seems likely to stick around for special-teams purposes.