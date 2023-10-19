Reynolds (hamstring/toe) returned to practice Thursday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Reynolds finished out Sunday's win over Tampa Bay as the Lions' main RB after David Montgomery left with a rib injury. Montgomery is now absent from practice for a second straight day, while Reynolds and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) both are participating. Reynolds could end up being a solid fantasy option this Sunday in Baltimore if he's able to play and neither Montgomery nor Gibbs suits up.