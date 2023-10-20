Reynolds (hamstring/toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Reynolds was unable to practice Wednesday due to hamstring and toe injuries, but his return to some drills Thursday and Friday has left the door open for him to suit up this weekend. Meanwhile, David Montgomery (ribs) was ruled out, and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) has been cleared to return from a two-game absence. Considering the situation, Gibbs will be the clear-cut top RB option for the Lions in Week 7, but Reynolds also should be the mix, assuming he's active. Reynolds' availability will become known about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.