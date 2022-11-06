Reynolds is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers with a rib injury.

Reynolds did not record a carry before exiting in the first half against Green Bay, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. The 26-year-old rushed 23 times for 102 yards and caught nine passes (on 10 targets) for 116 yards as the Lions' third-string running back over the first seven games of the season. With Reynolds sidelined, expect Justin Jackson to take on a larger role behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams in this contest.