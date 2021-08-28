Reynolds rushed four times for nine yards while catching one pass for 10 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Colts. He also gained 24 yards on one kickoff return.

After rushing for 87 yards with two scores in the first two exhibition games, Reynolds had a quiet finish to the preseason as Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike carried the load for Detroit at running back. Considering Igwebuike was also more productive than Reynolds at kick returner, Reynolds will be a surprise to make the roster, but he may have shown enough to earn a spot on the practice squad.