Lions' Craig Reynolds: Returning for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reynolds (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Reynolds is returning to his third running back role after a one-game absence due to the injury. He has just three carries for four yards and no touchdowns in six games this year.
More News
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Chance to return Week 10•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Out for Week 9•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Unable to practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Estimated as DNP on Wednesday•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Still dealing with hamstring issue•