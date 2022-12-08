Reynolds (ribs) was designated to return from IR on Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reynolds suffered the injury in Week 9's win over the Packers and was placed on IR on Nov. 9. He now has a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be added to the active roster. Before suffering the injury, Reynolds operated as the team's No. 3 running back, a role that Justin Jackson has since occupied. Whether Reynolds will have to earn back that role remains to be seen.