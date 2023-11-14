Reynolds logged three offensive snaps during Sunday's win over the Chargers.
With David Montgomery back in action, Reynolds returned to logging over half of the available snaps on specials teams, just as he had when Montgomery was healthy early in the season. This arrangement presumably won't change as long as Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs stay healthy.
