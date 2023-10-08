Reynolds rushed seven times for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-24 win over the Panthers.

Reynolds served as Detroit's backup tailback with rookie first-rounder Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) sidelined. Although starter David Montgomery racked up another 125-plus scrimmage yards and a score from his 21 touches, Reynolds took advantage of his opportunities late, scoring from five yards during the fourth quarter. If Gibbs returns for Week 6's matchup versus the Bucs, Reynolds would likely be relegated to third-tailback duties, but his cameo Sunday at least proved his capability if needed more.