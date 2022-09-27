Reynolds rushed six times for 13 yards while securing his only target for five yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to Minnesota.

Reynolds saw increased offensive snaps and touches for a second consecutive week as D'Andre Swift now tends to a shoulder injury in addition to his ankle woes. With Swift possibly set to miss time, Reynolds could see even more offensive involvement in Week 4 against Seahawks as the potential No. 2 running back behind Jamaal Williams.