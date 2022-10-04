Reynolds rushed twice for 30 yards while securing his only target for 12 yards during Sunday's 48-45 loss to Seattle.

Reynolds logged a third of the offensive snaps in the absence of D'Andre Swift (shoulder) but handled less touches than Justin Jackson, who saw a fraction of the playing time that Reynolds did. Meanwhile, Jamaal Williams logged half the snaps and carried nearly the entire rushing load for a second straight game. It's fair to expect a similar distribution of work in Week 5 against New England.