Reynolds rushed three times for seven yards while securing his only target for minus-two yards during Sunday's 37-31 loss to Seattle.

Reynolds only played on special teams in the season opener but stepped in for 10 offensive snaps following David Montgomery's (thigh) exit to the locker room. While head coach Dan Campbell only labeled Montgomery as "day-to-day" in advance of a Week 3 showdown against Atlanta, Reynolds could handle some sort of role between the tackles if Montgomery misses time. Jahmyr Gibbs would figure to see a boost in snaps as well -- after the first-round rookie was held below 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the first two weeks -- but Reynolds would be the main beneficiary if Detroit remains hesitant with putting too much on Gibbs' plate.