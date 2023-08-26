Reynolds played most of the first half in Friday's 26-17 win over Carolina, taking 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and catching his lone target for a five-yard gain.

Reynolds played the vast majority of snaps with Teddy Bridgewater and the second-string offense, while Benny Snell an Devine Ozigbo mostly played after halftime with the third unit. Top backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were rested, and it's hard to imagine Reynolds getting much work as the No. 3 RB if both guys ahead of him remain healthy for Week 1 at Kansas City on Thu., Sept. 7.