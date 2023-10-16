Reynolds rushed the ball 10 times for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over Tampa Bay. He added two catches for 28 yards.

David Montgomery (ribs) exited the game in the second quarter while Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) was inactive for the second consecutive week. That left Reynolds to lead the backfield, and he found running room to be scarce -- though Tampa Bay held Detroit to 1.8 yards per attempt on the ground overall. He also made a few key plays in the passing game, highlighted by a block on Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown just before halftime. While that won't help fantasy box scores, it could help keep Reynolds on the field as the lead back for a Week 7 matchup against Baltimore if Montgomery and Gibbs both remain sidelined.