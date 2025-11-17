Lions' Craig Reynolds: Taking seat in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reynolds (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Eagles.
Reynolds will be a healthy scratch for the second time this season after also having done so in Week 3 versus Baltimore. Detroit will roll with Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors at running back for Sunday Night Football.
More News
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Returning for Week 10•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Chance to return Week 10•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Out for Week 9•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Unable to practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Estimated as DNP on Wednesday•