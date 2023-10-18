Reynolds was held out of Wednesday's walkthrough due to hamstring and two injuries.

With Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) sidelined for a second consecutive contest Sunday in Tampa Bay, Reynolds served as the Lions' top reserve running back until David Montgomery went down with a rib injury in the second quarter. The situation allowed Reynolds to rack up 12 touches for 43 yards from scrimmage on a 61 percent share of snaps. On Monday, coach Dan Campbell revealed that Montgomery was in line to miss time, while Gibbs was trending in the right direction to return this Sunday at Baltimore. Indeed, Montgomery didn't practice Wednesday, and Gibbs was limited, but Reynolds joined Montgomery as a non-participant. As a result, the overall situation will need to be monitored as the week continues to see who among the trio may be able to play this weekend.