Reynolds rushed twice for seven yards and was not able to secure his lone target during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
With D'Andre Swift back in the fold, Reynolds saw his second-lowest snap share of the season while Swift and Jamaal Williams handled the near entirety of the rushing workload. Unless one of those two misses time again, Reynolds' offensive role should remain miniscule.
