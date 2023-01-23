Reynolds rushed 23 times for 102 yards while catching nine of 10 targets for 116 yards over nine games in 2022.

Reynolds opened the year as the No. 3 running back behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, but he couldn't stay healthy and eventually fell behind Justin Jackson on the depth chart as well. While Reynolds is now set to hit free agency at the end of the league year, it's possible he could return to a more prominent role for the Lions in 2023 considering both Williams and Jackson are also on expiring contracts.