Reynolds rushed 41 times for 179 yards and one touchdown while catching five passes on five targets for 47 yards over 17 games in 2023.

Reynolds had a couple of productive games during the first half of the season while filling in for David Montgomery, who missed multiple games due to injuries. However, both Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs managed to stay healthy over the second half of the year, leaving little work for Reynolds outside of returning kickoffs on special teams. Now set to become an unrestricted free agent, Reynolds is a candidate to return to Detroit but will need to land a new contract this offseason.