Reynolds rushed six times for 24 yards while catching three of three targets for 68 yards during Sunday's 29-0 loss to New England.

Reynolds was more efficient on the ground than the box score implies considering he was dropped for a seven-yard loss at one point, and he ultimately performed relatively well as a change-of-pace option behind Jamaal Williams in the absence of D'Andre Swift (shoulder). However, the Lions didn't spend much time in Patriots territory, leaving practically no realistic scoring opportunities for the Detroit backfield. With Swift expected to return to the field after a Week 6 bye, Reynolds should revert to his No. 3 role in Week 7 against Dallas.