Lions' Cre'von LeBlanc: Lifted from practice squad
LeBlanc was promoted to the Lions' active roster Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Leblanc logged 28 games over the last two seasons with the Bears, making 61 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. He'll provide solid depth in the secondary in case a cornerback needs to shift to safety, where the Lions have three questionable designations ahead of Sunday's game versus the Packers.
