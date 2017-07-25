Kouandjio (hip) was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list Tuesday.

Having just signed with Detroit in June, he was already fighting an uphill battle with the likes of Corey Robinson (foot) and Taylor Decker (shoulder) in front of him on the depth chart. Being healthy during camp would be a big opportunity for Kouandjio to prove his worth and maybe even steal some time in the regular season. His timeline for return is cloudy at this time.