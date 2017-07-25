Lions' Cyrus Kouandjio: Receives non-football injury designation
Kouandjio (hip) was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list Tuesday.
Having just signed with Detroit in June, he was already fighting an uphill battle with the likes of Corey Robinson (foot) and Taylor Decker (shoulder) in front of him on the depth chart. Being healthy during camp would be a big opportunity for Kouandjio to prove his worth and maybe even steal some time in the regular season. His timeline for return is cloudy at this time.
More News
-
Lions' Cyrus Kouandjio: Inks contract with Lions•
-
Cyrus Kouandjio: Released by Buffalo•
-
Hard work puts Bills OT Curys Kouandjio in line to start in 2015•
-
Bills release final inactives list of the season against New England•
-
Bills list Week 16 inactives vs. Raiders•
-
Jarius Wynn among Bills players inactive for Week 15•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Pierre Garcon is a Fantasy target
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with new 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon prior to training camp,...
-
Big bounces for two top Texans?
We don't know for sure who will start at quarterback for the Texans but it's hard to imagine...
-
Projecting Dalvin Cook
The Vikings' run game woes from 2016 won't be completely solved in 2017, but Dalvin Cook's...
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...