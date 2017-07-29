Lions' Cyrus Kouandjio: Taken off NFI
Kouandjio (hip) was removed from the non-football injury list Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
This is a significant development considering that Taylor Decker is already set to miss the start of the season and Greg Robinson is on the NFI. Kouandjio is a hulking tackle at 6-7, 322 and his starting experience should help him make inroads at earning the starting left tackle spot in Decker's absence.
