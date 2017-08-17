Lions' D.J. Hayden: Back on the field
Hayden (hamstring) has been an active participant during camp, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Hayden, who was slowed down with a hamstring injury during the offseason, received first team reps during the Lions' preseason opener with Darius Slay sidelined. He projects to provide cornerback depth heading into the regular season.
