Hayden (hamstring) has been an active participant during camp, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Hayden, who was slowed down with a hamstring injury during the offseason, received first team reps during the Lions' preseason opener with Darius Slay sidelined. He projects to provide cornerback depth heading into the regular season.

