The Lions added Hayden to the injury report Saturday due to an illness, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Hayden's final status for Sunday's season finale against the Packers is unlikely to be determined until closer to game time. Jamal Agnew and Teez Tabor figure to see extended time providing depth in the secondary if Hayden is ultimately ruled out.

