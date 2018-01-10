Lions' D.J. Hayden: Records nine PBUs in 2017
Hayden recorded 44 tackles, an assisted sack, nine PBUs, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown over 16 games for the Lions in 2017.
Hayden arguably recorded the most productive season of his career with Detroit this season. However, he still finished as Pro Football Focus' 108th-highest graded corner, earning negative marks in both pass coverage and run support. The 2013 first-rounder was playing on a one-year contract and is now set to re-test free agency.
