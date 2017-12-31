Hayden (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Hayden was added to the Lions' injury report on Saturday due to an illness, but the issue doesn't appear to be serious enough to effect his status for Sunday's season finale. He could see additional reps at cornerback with starter Nevin Lawson (concussion) sidelined.

