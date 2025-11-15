Reed (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Reed has a chance to return from a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury that caused him to land on injured reserve in early October. He was limited in all three practices during Week 11 prep, and he would have to be activated from injured reserve Saturday in order to be available for Sunday's road game. Reed's return would be timely for the Lions, given that Terrion Arnold (concussion) has been ruled out and Amik Robertson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Week 11.