Reed is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve after sustaining a hamstring injury in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reed played 50 defensive snaps and recorded four total tackles and three passes defended, including one interception, before exiting Sunday's win with a hamstring injury. Although he may be placed on injured reserve, Rapport noted that the injury likely won't require surgery. With Reed expected to be sidelined for the coming weeks, Khalil Dorsey and Rock Ya-Sin are the next men up in Detroit's secondary.