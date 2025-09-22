Lions' D.J. Reed: Green light to play vs. Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reed (knee) is active for Monday's game against the Ravens.
Reed popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a knee injury that he likely picked up during the Lions' Week 2 blowout win over the Bears. He was able to log a full practice Saturday and has been cleared to play in Monday night's interconference clash. The veteran corner has logged 10 tackles (nine solo) through the first two games of the regular season.