Reed recorded 46 total tackles (37 solo) and seven passes defensed, including two interceptions, while also adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 11 contests during the regular season.

Reed was forced to miss six games with a hamstring injury in October and November, limiting his overall numbers on the season. The cornerback was able to secure multiple interceptions for the first time since 2021 while his fumble recovery was his first since that year as well. Reed inked a three-year deal with the Lions prior to the season, and he's all set to start opposite of Terrion Arnold (shoulder) again in 2026.