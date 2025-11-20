Lions' D.J. Reed: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
Reed (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
Reed had his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve during Week 11 prep, but he wasn't cleared to play against the Eagles this past Sunday. His practice participation over the next two days will provide more clarity on his chances of being activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. Reed has missed the Lions' last six games due to a hamstring injury.