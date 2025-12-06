Reed posted eight solo tackles and two pass defenses (including an interception) during the Lions' 44-30 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Reed led the Lions with eight solo takedowns and tied with Avonte Maddox for the second-most combined tackles on the team behind Jack Campbell (12). Reed also logged his second interception of the season late in the fourth quarter after he beat out Ryan Flournoy on a Dak Prescott pass. Across seven regular-season games, Reed has logged 28 tackles (26 solo), six pass defenses, once forced fumble and one fumble recovery.