Reed (hip) is not expected to practice Wednesday, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Reed suffered a hip injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Vikings and did not return to the contest. The cornerback's injury appears to be significant enough for Coach Dan Campbell to make a prediction about his Wednesday status. It remains unclear whether or not the starting cornerback will participate in any practice sessions ahead of the team's Week 9 game against the Dolphins.