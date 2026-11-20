Reed (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Reed was a limited participant in all three practices during Week 11 prep while tending to a hip injury, which has prevented him from playing in each of the Lions' last two games. Per Jeremy Reisman of PrideofDetroit.com on Wednesday, Reed did not express optimism that he would face Tampa Bay. Khalil Dorsey (ankle) and Ennis Rakestraw (shoulder) are both also listed as questionable, which leaves Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary and Christian Izien as the only healthy cornerbacks on the Lions' 53-man roster heading into the weekend.