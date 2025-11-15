Reed (hamstring) has downgraded and been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The 29-year-old was originally listed as questionable after returning to practice Wednesday, but he'll be sidelined for Sunday's contest. Reed will have now missed the Lions' last six games due to a hamstring injury. He's likely nearing a return, as he practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, making Detroit's Week 12 matchup against the Giants a possible return date.