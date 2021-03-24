site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Damion Ratley: Signs with Detroit
RotoWire Staff
Mar 24, 2021
Ratley is signing with the Lions.
The 2018 sixth-round pick has been waived or released by three teams within the past seven months. Ratley does have six
NFL starts to his name, but he's caught only 29 passes in 31 career games, primarily with the Browns. More News
