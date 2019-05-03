General manager Bob Quinn said Harrison's absence from voluntary workouts is not contract-related, Nate Atkins of MLive.com reports.

Harrison is entering the fourth year of the five-year deal he signed with the Giants in 2016. The William Penn product switched agents and has expressed his desire to work out a new long-term deal with Detroit, which led to speculation that his absence is related to contract negotiations. It also doesn't appear that Harrison's absence is injury-related.

More News
Our Latest Stories