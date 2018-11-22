Lions' Damon Harrison: Active Thursday
Harrison (shoulder) is listed as active Thursday versus the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
For a second straight week of prep, Harrison contended with a shoulder injury in practice, but the defensive tackle nonetheless will make his fifth appearance with the Lions. In the previous four, he totaled 20 tackles (17 solo) and one sack while notching between 33 and 39 defensive snaps per contest.
