Lions' Damon Harrison: Agent meeting with team
Harrison's agent with meet with the Lions in hopes of securing a a new contract, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Harrison skipped voluntary workouts last spring and mandatory minicamp in June, although it's unclear whether he would sit out of training camp as well. The Lions as a whole begin training camp Wednesday, and the eight-year-pro would induce a fine of $40,000 a day if he decides to not attend. After being acquired in a trade with the Giants in October, Harrison racked up 50 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble over the last 10 games of the season. The 30-year-old currently has two seasons left on the five-year, $46.2 million contract he signed with the Giants in March of 2016.
More News
-
Lions' Damon Harrison: Holding out for contract•
-
Lions' Damon Harrison: Absence not contract-related•
-
Lions' Damon Harrison: Skipping voluntary workouts•
-
Lions' Damon Harrison: Seeking new contract•
-
Lions' Damon Harrison: Quiet ending to prolific season•
-
Lions' Damon Harrison: Will play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...
-
Team Preview: Kansas City Chiefs
Tyreek Hill won't be suspended in 2019, which means the Chiefs are bringing the whole gang...