Harrison's agent with meet with the Lions in hopes of securing a a new contract, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Harrison skipped voluntary workouts last spring and mandatory minicamp in June, although it's unclear whether he would sit out of training camp as well. The Lions as a whole begin training camp Wednesday, and the eight-year-pro would induce a fine of $40,000 a day if he decides to not attend. After being acquired in a trade with the Giants in October, Harrison racked up 50 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble over the last 10 games of the season. The 30-year-old currently has two seasons left on the five-year, $46.2 million contract he signed with the Giants in March of 2016.