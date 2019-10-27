Harrison was forced out of Sunday's game against the Giants with a groin injury.

Harrison was questionable coming into Sunday's contest due to a groin injury, so he may have re-injured it against his former team. With their top run-stuffer out, the Lions are expected to turn to inexperienced John Atkins at defensive tackle, and they only have five healthy defensive linemen to rotate into their 4-3 scheme.

