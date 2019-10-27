Harrison (groin) returned to Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Harrison was initially ruled questionable to return after leaving in the first half, but he was on the field following halftime. The veteran run-stopper will continue keying in on Saquon Barkley and containing quarterback Daniel Jones.

